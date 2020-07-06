Advertisement

Bismarck Menards to require face masks or covering starting July 13th

Menards
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We first reported in May that Menards was one of a growing list of retailers requiring masks or a face covering while shopping. Initially, the Bismarck location didn’t join the list of stores in 12 states that required them. According to a manager at the Bismarck Menards, starting July 13th, the Bismarck store will require a mask or face covering. The manager also confirmed single face masks will be available for purchase at the entrance for customers who don’t have one.

