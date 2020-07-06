Advertisement

Bidding out for demolition of Halls Apartment complex in Minot

Apartment Fire
Apartment Fire(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ward County is now accepting bids for contractors to demolish what's left of an apartment complex in Minot destroyed by a fire in February.

The Halls Apartments on Third Ave. SE went up in flames in the late night hours of Tue, Feb. 25, and crews spent the entire night putting the fire out.

The bid is expected to be awarded at the first commissioners meeting in August and the commissioners will discuss the matter at their meeting Tuesday.

They hope to have the building demolished by mid-September.

No one was killed in the fire, though some pets were lost.

Investigators could not determine the cause.

