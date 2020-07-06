Bidding out for demolition of Halls Apartment complex in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ward County is now accepting bids for contractors to demolish what's left of an apartment complex in Minot destroyed by a fire in February.

The Halls Apartments on Third Ave. SE went up in flames in the late night hours of Tue, Feb. 25, and crews spent the entire night putting the fire out.

The bid is expected to be awarded at the first commissioners meeting in August and the commissioners will discuss the matter at their meeting Tuesday.

They hope to have the building demolished by mid-September.

No one was killed in the fire, though some pets were lost.

Investigators could not determine the cause.

