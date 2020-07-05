Non-profits struggle to fundraise during COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -American Cancer Society normally hosts several Relay for Life events all across North Dakota in the summer to raise money for cancer research.

This year many of those relays have either been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, which has been detrimental to their fundraising during their peak season.

“We can’t get together and do a relay for life and have 1,000 cancer survivors in the same place because, you know we don’t want there to be, that to be somewhere where there’s an outbreak of COVID, because that puts their life in even more danger than they’re already in.,” said North Dakota American Cancer Society community development manager, Heidi Herrington.

American Cancer Society staff say they’re working on socially distant ways to fundraise, such as drive-through Luminaria services to honor lost loved ones, and selling virtual fitness classes in order to make up for lost donations.

