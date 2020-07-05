Minot Public School district land purchase should save taxpayers money

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Cognizant campus on Minot's North Hill bought by the Minot Public School District should save tax payers money.

Before buying the campus and its two buildings, the district had already bought more than 70 acres of land next to Erik Ramstad Middle School for the low the price of just $1.

Now instead of building a new building, President of the Minot School Board Jim Rostad said they plan to remodel the current Cognizant offices into a new high school, a decision that could save tax payers millions of dollars.

“The Cognizant facility is number one because of the existing building there. That is a good structure that we can remodel and have it come into line with our needs for a high school,” said Rostad.

Rostad says that renovating the building will save taxpayers at least $25 million. The district has yet to decide what to do with the land by Ramstad.

