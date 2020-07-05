Advertisement

Mandan Market replaced this year’s Art in the Park

Mandan Market
Mandan Market(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Mandan Market concluded its two day event in Mandan.

Organizers said they decided to continue having the event because it’s vital to the economy and to Mandan business owners. Dot Frank, who helped organize the event says social distancing is easier because only one-fifth of the vendors and customers were allowed to set up.

”That really has a devastating blow on top of COVID-related closures that we’ve faced. And so this is a really great way to inject some renewed hope and some renewed income into our community,” said Mandan Progress Organization member, Dot Frank.

Frank said the Mandan Progress Organization postponed other summer events. For a complete list go to mandanprogress.org.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan business owners; community hold unofficial Mandan Fourth of July parade

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Tyler said he brought his children to the strip to see the cars, animals and the lesson of independence.

News

Non-profits struggle to fundraise during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
American Cancer Society staff said they're working on socially distant ways to fundraise.

News

Minot Public School district land purchase should save taxpayers money

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Before buying the campus and its two buildings, the district had already bought more than 70 acres of land next to Erik Ramstad Middle School for the low the price of just $1.

News

Minot Police looking for missing person

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Ron Lane Petersen was reported missing from his home in Minot, by family and friends

Latest News

News

Saturday: 57 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.

News

Bismarck Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Burbank
Mr. Benjamin Bermudes is currently wanted for attempted murder.

News

Dangers of foxtail barley to pets

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Grace Kraemer
Foxtail barley will stick in eyes, ears, and paws of pets.

News

Farmers react to recent rainfall

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Sasha Strong
Jason Zahn grows corn, hay, barley, and grass for hay in Towner where it has been dry for about three weeks.

News

2020 Food Truck Festival to go on in Minot

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Faith Hatton
This years festival will take place Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Oak Park.

News

Fireworks vendor on MHA Nation shut down following tie to COVID case

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Joe Skurzewski
According to the release, health officials are currently investigating and responding to the case.