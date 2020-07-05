Mandan Market replaced this year’s Art in the Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Mandan Market concluded its two day event in Mandan.

Organizers said they decided to continue having the event because it’s vital to the economy and to Mandan business owners. Dot Frank, who helped organize the event says social distancing is easier because only one-fifth of the vendors and customers were allowed to set up.

”That really has a devastating blow on top of COVID-related closures that we’ve faced. And so this is a really great way to inject some renewed hope and some renewed income into our community,” said Mandan Progress Organization member, Dot Frank.

Frank said the Mandan Progress Organization postponed other summer events. For a complete list go to mandanprogress.org.

