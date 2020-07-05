Advertisement

Mandan business owners; community hold unofficial Mandan Fourth of July parade

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Fourth of July looks different compared to years past. Parades are canceled but there were still events at the Capitol Grounds.

Philip and his father George are turning the key on a new day. After they found out the annual Fourth of July parade in Mandan was canceled this year;

“We were very disappointed,” said Ace Towing owner, George Kuntz.

George Kuntz owns Ace Towing in Mandan and said he and his company have been a part of the parade for 25 years and wanted to keep the family and city

“We felt that if other things were going to be held...Why can’t we have the parade?” said Kuntz.

After putting out a call on social media, dozens of car enthusiasts and held an unofficial parade on Main Street but encouraged families to social distance.

“I’ve always come out here since I was little so it’s kind of like a tradition,” said Bismarck resident, Tyler Baitch.

Tyler Baitch said he brought his children to the strip to see the cars, animals and the lesson of independence.

Others say they enjoyed watching the parade but happy with the low turnout.

“I think we just need to be so careful and we don’t want to...I have a sister that’s a doctor so, I understand how she’s concerned about the spread with all of the people getting together during the holidays,” said Madnan resident, Karen Nagel.

This might be the first time in the official parade’s 139-year history it was canceled. According to the Mandan Parade website, they hope to revive the yearly celebration in 2021.

