Free COVID-19 testing event in State Capitol parking lot
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A free COVID-19 testing site will be held in the State Capitol NW parking lot Monday, July 6 | 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended, but not mandatory. The testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, and ND Highway Patrol.
- This event is open to all ages.
- The event is free and health insurance is not processed.
- Proof of residency is not required.
- The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time may be longer.
- Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-72 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.
- PCR (swab) testing will be offered at this event.
