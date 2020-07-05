Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing event in State Capitol parking lot

(KY3)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A free COVID-19 testing site will be held in the State Capitol NW parking lot Monday, July 6 | 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended, but not mandatory. The testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, and ND Highway Patrol. 

  • This event is open to all ages.
  • The event is free and health insurance is not processed.
  • Proof of residency is not required.
  • The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time may be longer.
  • Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-72 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.
  • PCR (swab) testing will be offered at this event.

