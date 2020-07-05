Free COVID-19 testing event in State Capitol parking lot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A free COVID-19 testing site will be held in the State Capitol NW parking lot Monday, July 6 | 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended, but not mandatory. The testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, and ND Highway Patrol.

This event is open to all ages.

The event is free and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency is not required.

The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time may be longer.

Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-72 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.

PCR (swab) testing will be offered at this event.

