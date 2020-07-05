Bismarck Police looking for two suspects in strong-armed robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police Department are looking for two suspects who they said forced a man into his home at gunpoint early Sunday morning. The incident happened on the 600 block of Memorial Highway around 12:45 a.m. Police said a man held a gun while a woman stole items from the home before leaving the scene. Bismarck detectives are still investigating the strong-armed robbery and details on the suspects are limited at this time.

