Bismarck Police looking for two suspects in strong-armed robbery

(WCAX)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police Department are looking for two suspects who they said forced a man into his home at gunpoint early Sunday morning. The incident happened on the 600 block of Memorial Highway around 12:45 a.m. Police said a man held a gun while a woman stole items from the home before leaving the scene. Bismarck detectives are still investigating the strong-armed robbery and details on the suspects are limited at this time.

