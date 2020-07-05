Bismarck Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police Department arrested a Bismarck man early Sunday morning who was wanted for attempted murder. According to police, 27-year-old Benjamin Bermudes surrendered in south Bismarck without incident. On Friday morning, police were called to the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue to investigate a stabbing. Bismarck Police said Bermudes is being charged attempted murder and simple assault.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.