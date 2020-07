BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Firework shows created quite a sight in the skies Saturday night. But in Dickinson, the big show was at the Paragon Bowl Sports Club.

Mike Kuchenski is 94-years-young and won this year’s Fourth of July 8 Ball tournament. He defeated four seperate players before moving on to the championship match, winning the title.

