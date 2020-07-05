28-year-old Bismarck man killed in head on crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 28-year-old Bismarck man died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit in a head on crash Saturday evening. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling on Burleigh Ave and failed to negotiate a curve crossing the center line. A pickup attempted to avoid the motorcycle but collided. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

