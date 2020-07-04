Minot Police looking for missing person

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Minot Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Minot.

Ron Lane Petersen was reported missing from his home in Minot, by family and friends. According to his family, he was not acting normal prior to his disappearance and they are concerned he could be suffering from mental illness.

Petersen’s vehicle was located northwest of Sawyer, parked on a gravel road. The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police Department conducted a search of the area but did not find Petersen. The Ward County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the ND Highway Patrol bloodhounds and airplane, but still were unable to locate Petersen.

Petersen is a 54-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, approximately 190 lbs., with long blond hair and blue eyes. We do not have a current clothing description at this time.

If you know the whereabouts of Petersen, saw, or picked up a person matching his description in Sawyer area on around July 1, 2020, please notify the Minot Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.