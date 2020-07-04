Bismarck Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a stabbing that was reported at 8:00 a.m. on 07/03/2020 in the 200 Block of East Arbor Avenue. The victim was taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment.

Mr. Benjamin Bermudes is currently wanted for attempted murder. Mr. Bermudes is 27 years old, 5′6″, 136 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. Mr. Bermudes was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black t-shirt, black hat, and camouflage shoes.

If anyone knows where the location of Mr. Bermudes is or has any information about this case they are asked to call the Bismarck Police Department.

