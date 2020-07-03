Williston’s District #1 board seats new member

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston district #1 school board appointed Emily Ramage-Geltel to it’s final vacant seat at last night’s special meeting.

The 4 remaining board members voted unanimously for the Watford City native to fill the position left by former board president Joanna Baltes after she resigned last month. A graduate of the UND School of Law, Ramage-Geltel is an associate attorney at Crowley-Fleck and a member of the Williston Community Builders. As a legislative intern in 2019, she worked on the Prairie Dog Bill advocating for funding for new school buildings in western North Dakota.

“We’ve seen a lot of really good talent come into our area and amazing educators. I really want to stress my emphasis on listening to the teachers and the administration and hearing what their needs are and how can we balance that as a board in relation to what the constituents want,” said Ramage-Geltel.

She beat out lone opponent Greg Cottrell for the position and joins fellow new member Laurie Garbel, elected during the June primary, on the board.

