Advertisement

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Something fishy is going on
An Osprey sits atop a nest.
An Osprey sits atop a nest.(Source: National Park Service/Cal Singletary)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

A tweet that has gone viral shows an osprey carrying a large Spanish mackerel earlier this week. The video has millions of views.

Stacia White, the assistant director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium, said that osprey are fish eaters and it’s 99% of their diet.

White said that osprey have amazing eyesight and they can see fish underwater and they will hover over the water and drop down and grab the fish feet first.

But White added that the Spanish mackerel seen in the video is a very large one and usually they are very fast.

She said that Spanish mackerel will stay along the coast and eat at the baitfish and sometimes you will see them jumping out of the water. She said it’s very possible that the osprey could have grabbed the Spanish mackerel out of the air.

Copyright 2020 WMBF and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Mr. Benjamin Bermudes is currently wanted for attempted murder.

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.

News

Dangers of foxtail barley to pets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Foxtail barley will stick in eyes, ears, and paws of pets.

News

Farmers react to recent rainfall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Jason Zahn grows corn, hay, barley, and grass for hay in Towner where it has been dry for about three weeks.

News

2020 Food Truck Festival to go on in Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
This years festival will take place Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Oak Park.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

News

Fireworks vendor on MHA Nation shut down following tie to COVID case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
According to the release, health officials are currently investigating and responding to the case.

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

National

Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press.

National

Cop who stopped Elijah McClain fired over chokehold photos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By PATTY NIEBERG AND COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
Elijah McClain’s death got new attention following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.