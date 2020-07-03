Pettibone skunk tests positive for rabies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -State health leaders say a skunk in Pettibone has tested positive for rabies. The animal was put down after attacking a domestic cat in town on Tuesday.

Earlier that day, people reported a skunk acting aggressively towards people, but disease experts can’t be sure it was the same creature. A Department of Health spokesperson said they’re not aware of anyone being exposed to the infection.

They said, however, that skunks are the primary carrier of rabies in the state. If one bites you, they said you should call your health care provider and notify the DoH as soon as possible.

Likewise, they said you should keep your pets’ vaccinations up to date, and if a skunk bites your animal, you should take it to the vet quickly.

