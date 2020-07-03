Medora Musical celebrates 55 years

Medora, N.D. – The Medora Musical is celebrating a big milestone.

July 1 marked the musical’s 55th birthday. The Medora Musical is one of the longest running outdoor shows in the country.

“I would say that Harold Schafer knew what he was doing. He really pioneered tourism for North Dakota and having a pl ace where people come to spend time and to have these things they look forward to all summer. We are so excited we can be here this summer and offer that escape and getaway,” said Kaelee Knoell, marketing specialist with Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Starting this weekend, there will be two shows on Saturdays and Sundays. The early show will start at 5:30 p.m. MDT; the late show will start at 8:30 p.m. The pitchfork fondue will be open in between performances.

The musical is following North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines, which means capacity in the amphitheater is at about 40-50% for each show.

