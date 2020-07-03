Governor’s Mansion renovations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The two-year-old Governor's Mansion will be undergoing renovations for noise and smell problems.

To combat ongoing noise issues in the mansion, the public space will have noise-absorbing panels installed. A wireless sound system will also be installed in the public space. There were also issues with smell and smoke from the kitchen, so a new ventilation system will be installed.

Visitors said they were unable to understand what people were saying during events, because of heavy noise reverberations.

The renovations could be as costly as $70,000 if the work is contracted, or $40,000 if done by Capitol Facilities Management. However, Boyle said that the Capitol team may not be available to do the work if they want it done by next session.

