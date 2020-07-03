Advertisement

Fireworks vendor on MHA Nation shut down following tie to COVID case

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the fireworks vendors in the 4 Bears Park was shut down after health officials on the Fort Berthold Reservation learned they had a connection to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on Chairman Mark Fox’s Facebook page.

The release posted Friday afternoon indicates that the vendor was shut down and is no longer in the area. According to the release, health officials are currently investigating and responding to the case.

The identity of the vendor was not released, but health officials on the reservation said anyone who thinks they may have been at the shut-down stand but did not have close contact should follow the same precautionary guidelines as the general public.

That includes staying home if they are sick, washing hands, avoid touching the face, avoid large gatherings, and take precautions around elders or those with underlying health conditions.

