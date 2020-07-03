BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite opening up in the middle of a pandemic fireworks shops haven't felt the economic impacts of COVID-19 like other businesses have.

Owners at Memory Fireworks say their sales are the same as last year and they say it's because people have been stuck at home for several months and are excited to get back outside.

North Bismarck Memory Fireworks Store Manager Keenan Hauff said, "Fireworks are a good social distancing social distancing sport anyway, so we're excited and people are really excited to come out and see that firework stands are open and there weren't any restrictions there."

Memory Fireworks staff say always remember to be safe when igniting fireworks.

Make sure to distance yourself from the fireworks, always have a water bucket on hand and be sure to put out each firework when they’re done to eliminate the chance of re-sparking a flame.

