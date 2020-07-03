Advertisement

Farmers react to recent rainfall

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWNER, N.D. (KFYR) -Farmers and ranchers have had a tough few weeks in a ‘D1 level drought’, but recent showers have been a much needed help to crops.

Jason Zahn grows corn, hay, barley, and grass for hay in Towner where it has been dry for about three weeks.

But the rain earlier in the week he says was just enough to keep his crops growing without over saturating the soil.

Now, Zahn said he just needs it to happen again.

“Our pastures got drying up pretty bad, and high ground was turning brown. This will definitely give us a few more weeks of growing, and it will also help the corn for silage. Just hope we can get some more here in a couple weeks,” said Zahn.

To keep track of the precipitation level in your area visit the North Dakota drought monitor website.

