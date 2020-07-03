Dangers of foxtail barley to pets

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) -Minot-area residents have noticed a few new plants in town causing harm to their four-legged friends.

Foxtail barley will stick in eyes, ears, and paws of pets.

The seeds can cause extreme irritation and itching.

If you cannot get the seeds out at home, veterinarians ask that you do seek medical attention.

“When you are out hiking or out and about and then they are like chewing at their paws really bad or they’re scratching their ears and shaking their head and squinting. Probably something we want to take a look at and look for little grass seeds that can get stuck in their skin,” said Dr. Audrey Raby.

The weed is not poisonous, but if your pet does pick it up, you should take it to a veterinarian to get checked out.

