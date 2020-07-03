2020 Food Truck Festival to go on in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) -The Minot Food trick festival will be setting up shop the fourth year in a row, giving guests a great way to send off the summer.

This years festival will take place Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Oak Park.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for students, military and children.

Online prepay will not be an option this year, but tickets can be purchased in person at the gates.

Organizers of the event will not require masks to be worn, but encourage those attending to follow guidelines set by the North Dakota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You can find out more on the events Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.