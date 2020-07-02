YCC employee accused of inappropriately touching youth inmate

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Youth Correctional Center employee is accused of inappropriately touching a youth inmate at the facility in Mandan in June.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dariouse Gravely is accused of touching a 16-year-old victim at the facility and forcing them to touch him.

In court, Gravely stated he was a graduate of the University of Mary and has worked at various schools in Bismarck and Mandan area.

Gravely is charged with sexual assault and sexual abuse of wards.

A judge set his bond at 10 percent of $10,000.

