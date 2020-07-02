Advertisement

Thursday: 43 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Burleigh County - 14
  • Cass County – 17
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 3
  • McHenry County – 1
  • Morton County – 2
  • Stark County – 2
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County – 1
  • Wells County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

188,414 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,625 total tests from yesterday)

108,195 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+969 unique individuals from yesterday)

104,538 – Total Negative (+927 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,657 – Total Positive (+43 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that a previously reported case from Sioux County was a duplicate.

1.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

234 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individual from yesterday)

19 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

3,235 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)

80 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

