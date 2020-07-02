Advertisement

Results in for latest mass COVID testing in Minot

COVID-19 mass testing results in Minot
COVID-19 mass testing results in Minot(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Two people tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest mass testing event this past Friday at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds, according to First District Health Unit.

The healthcare provider said 541 people tested during Friday’s event.

One positive case was a Ward County resident, and the other was outside of First District’s seven-county area, according to a spokesperson for the provider.

They said there are currently no mass testing events scheduled this week, though they are working on the schedule going forward.

