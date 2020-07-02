Advertisement

Other diseases remain stable as COVID-19 cases increase nationwide

ND Department of Health trailer
ND Department of Health trailer(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the pandemic began in March, most people have been fixated on the COVID-19 virus.

But disease control experts warn people should still be cautious of other diseases as well.

Earlier this year, illnesses like influenza were lower than normal due to COVID-19 social distancing efforts.

But state health leaders said other diseases, like sexually transmitted diseases, are staying at a stable rate.

“That’s definitely not slowed down, that case load, and we’ll continue to work to do case investigations and contact tracing around those infections as well as COVID-19,” said HIV/STD/TB and Hepatitis Program Manager in the Division of Disease Control Lindsey VanderBusch.

VanderBusch said understanding the infection rates of other diseases right now will require a deep dive into the information on testing, but pandemic response efforts are at the forefront for now.

