Other diseases remain stable as COVID-19 cases increase nationwide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the pandemic began in March, most people have been fixated on the COVID-19 virus.

But disease control experts warn people should still be cautious of other diseases as well.

Earlier this year, illnesses like influenza were lower than normal due to COVID-19 social distancing efforts.

But state health leaders said other diseases, like sexually transmitted diseases, are staying at a stable rate.

“That’s definitely not slowed down, that case load, and we’ll continue to work to do case investigations and contact tracing around those infections as well as COVID-19,” said HIV/STD/TB and Hepatitis Program Manager in the Division of Disease Control Lindsey VanderBusch.

VanderBusch said understanding the infection rates of other diseases right now will require a deep dive into the information on testing, but pandemic response efforts are at the forefront for now.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.