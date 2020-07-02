ND health officials warn of dangers of leaving kids in hot cars

MINOT, N.D. - As the summer heat continues, the North Dakota Department of Health is warning parents and caregivers to not leave children in cars.

Morgan Yoder says if she is going into a store, there is something she never forgets.

“Even if I don’t have my daughter with me, I’m always checking to make sure the car seats are empty before I go into the store,” said Yoder.

In this weather Yoder says it's too much of a risk.

“It’s just too hot for her to be left in the car alone,” said Yoder.

According to the National Safety Council, since 1998, more than 800 children have died from vehicular heatstroke.

“I have often sat in parking lots waiting for parents to come back just watching to make sure that children who are unattended are going to be ok,” said Kim Bushaw, Parents Forever teacher with NDSU Extension.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, young children are more at risk for fatal heat stroke since their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults. That's why they partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind parents to never leave children of any age in a hot car.

“We’re never to leave an animal for heat exhaustion; so why would you ever leave a human,” said Bushaw.

Keeping kids safe in the summer heat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises bystanders to call 911 if they spot a child in a car alone.

