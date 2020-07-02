Advertisement

ND health officials warn of dangers of leaving kids in hot cars

Hot cars
Hot cars(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - As the summer heat continues, the North Dakota Department of Health is warning parents and caregivers to not leave children in cars. 

Morgan Yoder says if she is going into a store, there is something she never forgets. 

 “Even if I don’t have my daughter with me, I’m always checking to make sure the car seats are empty before I go into the store,” said Yoder. 

In this weather Yoder says it's too much of a risk. 

“It’s just too hot for her to be left in the car alone,” said Yoder. 

According to the National Safety Council, since 1998, more than 800 children have died from vehicular heatstroke.

“I have often sat in parking lots waiting for parents to come back just watching to make sure that children who are unattended are going to be ok,” said Kim Bushaw, Parents Forever teacher with NDSU Extension. 

According to the North Dakota  Department of Health, young children are more at risk for fatal heat stroke since their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults. That's why they partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind parents to never leave children of any age in a hot car.

“We’re never to leave an animal for heat exhaustion; so why would you ever leave a human,” said Bushaw.

Keeping kids safe in the summer heat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises bystanders to call 911 if they spot a child in a car alone. 

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jean Castex named as new French prime minister

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Williston’s District #1 board seats new member

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
Emily Ramage-Geltel

VOD Recording

State serology testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Minot man arrested on child neglect charge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot police arrested a 27-year-old man for child neglect Thursday morning after a two-year-old in a diaper was found wandering around a parking lot without supervision.

News

Keeping pets safe amid July 4th fireworks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Loud sounds and flashes of lights can scare away animals or send them into a panic.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Missing Rolette County boy located safe

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Authorities in Rolette County are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy.

News

Minot authorities discuss firework ordinances, safety

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
With the Fourth of July this weekend, city officials are warning Minot residents to follow the rules when it comes to fireworks.

News

Hwy 52 near Velva to temporarily close next week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
he North Dakota Department of Transportation announced that some parts of Highway 52 will be temporarily closed for work.

News

BBB reports spike in COVID-19 employment scams

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging consumers to practice caution after job losses due to COVID-19 has lead to a spike in employment scams in 2020.

News

Counties all across ND are distributing flea beetles to help North Dakotans get rid of leafy spurge

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Summer months mean one North Dakota noxious weed is in its peak season, leafy spurge.