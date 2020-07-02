Minot authorities discuss firework ordinances, safety

Minot, N.D. - With the Fourth of July this weekend, city officials are warning Minot residents to follow the rules when it comes to fireworks.

Fireworks are prohibited within Minot city limits.

That applies to anything needing a fire or spark to light.

Those that are cited may have to pay up to $150.

“Fireworks are prohibited within city limits so. They cannot be possessed or transported anywhere within city limits. If they are purchased in the area that’s outside city limits, they must remain outside of city limits,” said Minot Police Officer Aaron Moss.

Stuart Hammer with the Minot Fire Department said even with the recent rain, the dry conditions could make fires spread quickly.

"Have a bucket of water or two for putting out small fires if you need too or a cell phone to call right away so that a fire doesn't get out of control if one should start", said Hammer.

The Minot Fireworks association will have a celebration at the state fairgrounds Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. after the races.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.