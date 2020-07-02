Keeping pets safe amid July 4th fireworks

Minot, N.D. - While many of us enjoy launching fireworks or playing with sparklers over the holiday, other members of your family may not agree, specially those with four legs.

Loud sounds and flashes of lights can scare away animals or send them into a panic.

Frightened animals may run off or become extremely skittish.

Dr. Audrey Raby with Pinkerton Animal Hospital said what precautions pet owners should take if they are heading out somewhere where there is going to be a lot of fireworks.

"If you are going out somewhere where there is going to be a lot of fireworks, usually leave your pets at home where they feel safe. Whether that's in a kennel or a certain bedroom with a toy that has treats that they love. Something that's comforting to them," said Raby.

If your pet does get scared and runs away, make sure in advance that the animal’s tags and microchips are up-to-date.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.