Judge denies change of venue; Isaak to be tried in Morton County

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Following a two hour long motion hearing on Wednesday, on Thursday a Judge denied the request to move the trial in the case of Chad Isaak.

Judge David Reich denied the change of venue motion stating: “Many of the articles simply report, factually, what has occured throughout the investigation. Nothing about the articles themselves establish pervasive pretrial publicity, or even that a majority of Morton County residents have read the articles.”

Isaak's defense attorney's stated media publications would have made it difficult to find an impartial jury.

State's Attorney Gabrielle Goter argued it is a right of the State to try the case in the county in which the murders happened.

Isaak is accused of murdering four RJR employees in April of 2019. He is charged with four courts of murder, burglary, concealment within a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Judge Riech also ordered both parties to create a jury questionnaire and have it submitted by July 31st.

A 10-day trial is scheduled to begin November 30th in Morton County.

A decision on the motion to suppress evidence has yet to be filled by Judge Reich.

