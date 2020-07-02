Information Technology Department outlines a $67 million response plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $524 million of CARES Act money was allocated to various state government agencies in May.

North Dakota's Information Technology Department received more than 67 million of those dollars.

ITD leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic brought many areas of improvement to their attention.

The three main issues they'll focus spending on will be the state government's ability to work digitally, fixing telework issues, and improving cyber security to lessen the frequency of scams and fraud.

ITD leaders say all of these issues were heightened during the pandemic.

“There is a reality though that...turn off the computers, what happens? Nobody can do their job practically anywhere. And so out of the $900 million so far approved, we’re $67 million of the $900 million. When you look at it that way you go, okay this is infrastructure cost,” said Information Technology Department CIO Shawn Riley.

The funding must be used on problems cause by the pandemic.

Riley says he’s sure the primary areas of spending for their department will follow that guideline.

