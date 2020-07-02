Hwy 52 near Velva to temporarily close next week

VELVA, N.D - The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced that some parts of Highway 52 will be temporarily closed for work.

It will start at Velva and stretch to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 14.

The closure will be from July 6-11.

While it is closed, Northern Plains Railroad will replace the crossing one-mile northwest of Voltaire.

For information on how traffic will be redirected during this time visit the North Dakota department of transportation website.

