Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
North Dakota Tourism expects to bounce back following the pandemic

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
By Morgan Benth
The pandemic has left many industries struggling, including one of our state's most important.

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Your News Leader offers 'Open for Business' section on website

Updated: Mar. 27, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
By Morgan Benth
The Your News Leader team has created a singular source on our website for you to find out the status of local businesses.

Get Alerted and be the FIRST to know

Updated: Mar. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
Never miss breaking news: Follow these easy tips to receive breaking news and severe weather information as it happens.

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Border to Border: A Tale of Two Crossings

Updated: Dec. 21, 2019 at 6:47 PM CST
By Anothy Humes, Daniela Hurtado, and Max Grossfeld
In this Your News Leader special report, Border to Border: A Tale of Two Crossings, we’ll show you the issues border agents face on the southern border and the so-called “forgotten border” to the north.

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

Browser news alerts

Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 at 1:26 PM CST
Stay informed: Enable browser notifications to receive the latest breaking news and severe weather info as it happens.