BBB reports spike in COVID-19 employment scams

(KKTV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging consumers to practice caution after job losses due to COVID-19 has lead to a spike in employment scams in 2020.

Text messages, emails and even through legitimate job search sites are just some of the ways scammers are taking advantage of unemployment during COVID 19.

The Better Business Bureau 2020 Scams Report shows that a recent wave of scams involved offering work from home options, a higher salary and flexible hours.

Of those who reported being involved in those scams, 53 percent were unemployed, 25 percent were employed full time and 11 percent were employed part time.

Communications Director for BBB Minnesota and North Dakota Bao Vang said that a majority of those who reported falling for these scams and losing money were under financial duress at the time.  

“These individuals were already desperate to dig themselves out of a bad situation and were hoping on this job only to have been played by a fraudulent posting or offer,” said Vang.

The BBB reports that in four out of five cases reported, contact was started by the scammer. The Bureau says that the most common scams reported include fake checks, impersonating a legit company to gather information and requiring payment up front to continue with the employment process.

They advise to be wary of any out of the blue job offers and to research the position thoroughly before giving out any information.

