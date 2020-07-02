UPDATE: Missing Rolette County boy located safe

ROLLA, N.D. – UPDATE 7:15 PM: The Rolette County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 16-year-old Ashton Mickelson was located in Towner County around 7:15 p.m. Thursday and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Rolette County are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy.

According to a post on the sheriff’s department Facebook page, Ashton Mickelson was last seen Wed., July 1 at 10 p.m. at his residence on Highway 30 south of Rolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at: (701) 477-5623.

Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Rolla Police Department.

