Woman arrested for acquiring toxin

By Anthony Humes
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WINNIPEG - A Canadian woman has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison after attempting to pick up an illegal toxin in North Dakota.

According to court documents between February 15 2019 and March 5 2019 37-year-old Sijie Liu contacted an undercover FBI agent on the Dark Web looking for a toxin and equipment to handle it. The documents do not say what the toxin was.

During the conversation with the undercover agent Liu asked that the toxin and equipment be shipped to an address in Pembina.

On March 4, Liu came into North Dakota via the Pembina border crossing and told U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers she was coming into the U.S. to shop in Grand Forks.

CBP officers let her into the U.S. where she was followed by plain clothes officers to a package facility in Pembina.

Officers say they watched Liu go into the facility and use a fake name to collect the packages.

When Liu left the facility she was arrested. While in custody she told officers she knew what she did was wrong.

Liu was initially charged with attempt to acquire a chemical weapon, two counts of false statements and one count of use of fictitious name or address.

The false statement and use of fictitious name or address charges were dismissed on the government’s motion.

