Williston dealing with oil-downturn animal surrenders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mondak Animal Rescue is dealing with a new oil-industry related issue, but now that pandemic related shut-downs have slowed down, so has the rate at which pets are finding their forever homes.

There are 53 pets at the shelter, most of them cats; which recently came to the shelter in floods.

Shelter Manager Tamara Rooks said, “When so many people left because the boom died, they surrendered their pets. So, the amount of cats and dogs that we have as owner surrenders is way higher than it normally is, especially for the cats. So, therefore now with everything opening back up, people are travelling, these animals are still here looking for their new homes.”

Until now, pet adoptions in Williston have been unusually high since April; a month where staff found homes for 83 pets. The good news: out of every animal adopted within the last three months, none have been returned.

Rooks said, “I think that has something to do with, again, they had time to spend with them, they had time to allow those dogs and cats adjust to their homes, because we do recommend three weeks, because it does take time for those pets to adjust to your home.”

If you’d like to check out the adoptable pets, the shelter is open Tuesday - Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. You can also call and schedule an appointment.

Mondak Animal Rescue’s Stuff the Van School Supply Drive will be held through the month of July. It’s collecting school supplies for Williston area schools with drop-off locations at Mondak Animal Rescue, Ryan Motors, and 3 Amigos.

