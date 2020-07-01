Advertisement

Wednesday: 39 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Burleigh County - 9
  • Cass County – 15
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Grand Forks – 2
  • Mercer County – 1
  • Stark County – 2
  • Steele County – 1
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County – 1
  • Williams County - 5

BY THE NUMBERS

184,792 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,505 total tests from yesterday)

107,226 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,104 unique individuals from yesterday)

103,611 – Total Negative (+1,065 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,615 – Total Positive (+39 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

234 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individual from yesterday)

20 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

3,210 – Total Recovered (+15 individuals from yesterday)

80 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Spotlight: Ryan Bourassa

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Evening weather 7-1-2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

ACT and SAT not required for ND colleges and universities for two years

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

UND’s Memorial Stadium to be demolished

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Board of Higher Ed will allow the University of North Dakota to demolish the old football stadium, and repurpose the land.

News

Minot community reacts to high school expansions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As news of the purchase of Cognizant campus by Minot Public schools makes its way through the community, residents are giving their feedback.

Latest News

News

Disease Control workers shift gears during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Lindsey VanderBusch has managed Sexually Transmitted Disease programs for seven years. But that’s been put on the back burner, as state health leaders need her for pandemic response.

News

Realtors say they’ve seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Realtors said they've seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic.

News

Lost and Found: Mandan woman gets class ring back after 45 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the best way to find something you’ve lost is to quit looking for it.

News

DOCR to allow outdoor visitations at YCC and MRCC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is slowly starting to let people visit inmates by hosting outdoor meetings.

News

Minot business honors future guardsman through ‘Adopt-a-Senior’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A Minot High School senior got a big surprise from a local business in the Magic City.

News

Williston dealing with oil-downturn animal surrenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Mondak Animal Rescue is dealing with a new oil-industry related issue, but now that pandemic related shut-downs have slowed down, so has the rate at which pets are finding their forever homes.