Trinity Health chief of staff named to American Heart Association board

MINOT, N.D. - Trinity Health's Chief of Staff and Director of Emergency & Trauma will now serve with the American Heart Association.

The AHA appointed Dr. Jeffrey Sather to its Midwest Board of Directors.

He will be helping to provide oversight of local revenue generation and monitor health impact activities.

The position is a two-year term.

Sather has served as the medical director for the North Dakota Department of Health since 2014.

