Supreme court decision allows state aid for religious schooling

Washington, D.C. -
Washington, D.C. -(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled states cannot ban public funding for religious schools.

The ruling backs a Montana program, that gave tax incentives for people to donate to a scholarship fund providing money to Christian schools for student tuition expenses.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that a decision by the Montana Supreme Court to invalidate the program would have barred those schools from public benefits solely because of the religious character of the schools.

The ruling was five to four.

“Today is a major victory across Montana, and for the country, for religious liberty. Religious discrimination has no place in our country,” said Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont.

On the other hand, Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., said “This troubling decision undermines our public schools and will hurt future generations. I will continue to fight aggressively against any attempt to divert resources away from our schools.”

