Sports Spotlight: Ryan Bourassa

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - He was North Dakota's Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in 2018 for the West Fargo Packers and he's been pitching in Bismarck ever since.

Ryan Bourassa spent the last two years at Bismarck State College. Last December, Bourassa signed with the Bismarck Larks.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool. Honestly just because I have been itching to play baseball for a while ever since our season got cancelled just somewhere to play and its nice because I know quite a bit of people here in Bismarck still, so it’s kind of like a second home to me since I went to college here for two years,” Bourassa said.

Bourassa has one of the most unique pitches in his arsenal.

“I’d probably say my fork ball. I kind of started throwing it as a splitter right away probably junior year of high school and then I could of just developed it into a fork ball and started knuckling a little bit and took a while to get command but really have to but it pretty far into my fingers. It took a while to really get it down but now I feel pretty confident in it,” Bourassa said.

Bourassa’s former Mystic teammate turned Larks partner Seth Brewer says other pitchers want to learn the forkball from Ryan.

”It’s super rare. I know a couple guys on the team that are trying to learn how to throw it from Ryan just because he is so good at commanding it and they want to know what his secret is,” Brewer said.

When his summer with the Larks is over, Bourassa will head to South Dakota State where he will pitch for the Jackrabbits.

“It’s close to home. I have always wanted to play division one since I was little. I really like the coaches there solid program looking forward to it,” Bourassa said.

And he hopes to be back at Municipal ballpark next summer.

“Yeah, I think that would be fun especially with all the COVID stuff if it’s gone it would be fun to do a little traveling,” Bourassa said.

In 12 innings, Bourassa has 15 strikeouts and he’s only allowed eight hits. In fact, in his last start on Monday, Bourassa took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.