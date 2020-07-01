Advertisement

Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

By Andrew Taylor
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats drove a temporary extension of a popular subsidy program for small businesses through the GOP-controlled Senate late Tuesday, an unexpected development that came as spikes in coronavirus cases in many states are causing renewed shutdowns of bars and other businesses.

The move by Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin came hours before a deadline for applying for the program, which was created in March and modified twice since. Cardin, the top Democrat on the Small Business Committee, asked for unanimous approval of the extension of the Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8.

Minority lawmakers are hardly ever successful in such attempts, but the pressure swayed Republicans controlling the Senate, who have delayed consideration of a fifth coronavirus relief bill and are preparing to go home for a two-week recess.

About $130 billion remains of $660 billion approved so far for the subsidy program, which provides direct subsidies to businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, which slammed the economy as consumers and workers were forced to stay at home through much of spring.

The subsidies come in the form of federal loans that can be forgiven if businesses follow rules such as utilizing 60% of the loan for payroll costs. The loans been a lifeline to more than 4 million businesses.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York said renewed economic troubles are reviving interest in the program.

“There are large numbers of businesses who are going to need to apply now. Had this program run out today, they would have been out of luck,” Schumer said. “Now with this renewal, short time, August 8, they at least get the chance to reapply.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

News

Sports Spotlight: Ryan Bourassa

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Evening weather 7-1-2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

ACT and SAT not required for ND colleges and universities for two years

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

UND’s Memorial Stadium to be demolished

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Board of Higher Ed will allow the University of North Dakota to demolish the old football stadium, and repurpose the land.

Latest News

National

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

News

Minot community reacts to high school expansions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As news of the purchase of Cognizant campus by Minot Public schools makes its way through the community, residents are giving their feedback.

News

Disease Control workers shift gears during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Lindsey VanderBusch has managed Sexually Transmitted Disease programs for seven years. But that’s been put on the back burner, as state health leaders need her for pandemic response.

News

Realtors say they’ve seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Realtors said they've seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.