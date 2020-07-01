Realtors say they’ve seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Realtors said they've seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic.

Realtors at Bianco Realty said it's because of the low interest rates.

Bianco Realty Realtor Darcy Fettig said the housing market has historically low interest rates ranging from 3% to as low as 2.5%.

These rates allow for lower monthly payments.

Fettig said: “We’re seeing local retail stores expand. We’re seeing more big box stores come to town, such as Costco, and along with that there’s going to be an influx of people so yes this is an amazing time to sell and take advantage of the low interest rates.”

Fettig said the lower rates can give the buyer more purchase power.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.