Pro’s Pointer #9

(KFYR) - They could be the most overlooked game fish in North Dakota, but as Johnnie Candle tells us in this week’s Pro’s Pointer, you do not really have to look that hard to find them.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, “So what does a professional walleye angler do on his day off? He goes smallmouth bass fishing. These have always been one of my favorite fish to catch. I’ve even gone so far as to invest in a bass boat because I love smallmouth bass fishing so much. They’re really not all that hard to catch or to find. Start your search by driving around the lake and when you see a situation like we have over my shoulder stop right there. Smallmouth bass absolutely love rocks and boulders and they’re really not that hard to catch once you find them. Take a leadhead jig, take your favorite swimbait, twister tail or even a tube on that jig and cast it as close to shore as you can. Some days the fish are in four feet of water and other days they’ve in twelve but you’ll know for sure as you drag that jig off of the bank because the bites a ferocious. Once you hook into one you’re going to fall in love and you’ll be sure to understand why many fishing experts consider the smallmouth bass pound for pound the hardest fighting fish in freshwater. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this weeks Pro’s Pointer.”

Next Week, Johnnie shows us the way he likes to hook on his bait when using a whole nightcrawler.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.