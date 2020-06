Minot, N.D.- Some residents in Minot may have noticed the power outage this morning.

The Minot Fire Department says a construction crew hit an underground power line at 612 East Burdick Expressway.

The accident caused a gas line to blow leading to a fire.

Fire was coming from a hole in the ground.

Power was restored after an hour.

No injuries were reported.

