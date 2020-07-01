ND GOP’s Unofficial Convention

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former GOP chairman is organizing delegates for a summer convention in Bismarck. The only problem is the party isn't supporting nor recognizing it as a party convention.

State Republicans planned on holding their state convention in March, but decided to cancel it because of the pandemic. Some party members have been calling for a replacement convention following the primary. Curly Haugland, the former party chairman, emailed delegates saying, "Without a convention there is no Republican Party of North Dakota."

According to their agenda, the ad hoc convention would adopt party platforms and create policies to guide the 2022 Convention in Bismarck. Just one problem: sitting party leadership isn’t acknowledging it as an official party convention.

In a letter, the party said “Your event cannot be conducted under the name of the North Dakota Republican Party. The NDGOP will not and cannot be responsible for any contracts or debts incurred as a result of your event.”

One of the more notable functions of the convention is to endorse candidates for the elected positions. However, the primary already determined who those candidates will be. Republicans decided to not endorse any of their own candidates before the primary. Meanwhile, Democrats shifted their spring convention to an online platform in March. The state-level reflects the national - level. National Republicans are planning on holding an in-person convention later this summer, while National Democrats chose to go virtual.

