Advertisement

Minot community reacts to high school expansions

Magic City and Central Campus students will have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.
Magic City and Central Campus students will have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - As news of the purchase of Cognizant campus by Minot Public schools makes its way through the community, residents are giving their feedback.

Magic City and Central Campus students will have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. Minot residents Your News Leader spoke with said the new building is a great step towards a much needed change.

For Scott Burlingame the parent of a middle school student, the purchase seems to be a more permanent solution to overcrowding, while temporary portable classrooms have begun popping up.

“I have heard it quite a bit from parents. Often times the parents really being concerned about what is the long term sustainability of this,” said Burlingame.  

Teachers in the area are also taking notice. James Ownes, an eighth grade science teacher at Erik Ramstad Middle School, said he’s seen student reactions to overcrowding vary.

“I think it depends on the student I think some kids don’t really like the idea of having a classroom full of kids crammed to the brim. I think it’s become a student to student basis,” said Owens.

Burlingame said he sees the purchase as an investment in the future.

“I think there’s a lot of great potential here because obviously the middle schools are very full right now and as those kids begin to migrate towards high school I just see there being a lot of issues with space and with opportunities as well,” said Burlingame.  

Minot Public schools will officially own the buildings on December 31, 2021. According to school board members, the current hope is to transform Magic City Campus into another high school and Central Campus into a middle school.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Spotlight: Ryan Bourassa

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Evening weather 7-1-2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

ACT and SAT not required for ND colleges and universities for two years

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

UND’s Memorial Stadium to be demolished

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Board of Higher Ed will allow the University of North Dakota to demolish the old football stadium, and repurpose the land.

Latest News

News

Disease Control workers shift gears during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Lindsey VanderBusch has managed Sexually Transmitted Disease programs for seven years. But that’s been put on the back burner, as state health leaders need her for pandemic response.

News

Realtors say they’ve seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Realtors said they've seen higher numbers of home sales during the months of April, May and June despite the pandemic.

News

Lost and Found: Mandan woman gets class ring back after 45 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, the best way to find something you’ve lost is to quit looking for it.

News

DOCR to allow outdoor visitations at YCC and MRCC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is slowly starting to let people visit inmates by hosting outdoor meetings.

News

Minot business honors future guardsman through ‘Adopt-a-Senior’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A Minot High School senior got a big surprise from a local business in the Magic City.

News

Williston dealing with oil-downturn animal surrenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Mondak Animal Rescue is dealing with a new oil-industry related issue, but now that pandemic related shut-downs have slowed down, so has the rate at which pets are finding their forever homes.