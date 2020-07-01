Minot community reacts to high school expansions

MINOT, N.D. - As news of the purchase of Cognizant campus by Minot Public schools makes its way through the community, residents are giving their feedback.

Magic City and Central Campus students will have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. Minot residents Your News Leader spoke with said the new building is a great step towards a much needed change.

For Scott Burlingame the parent of a middle school student, the purchase seems to be a more permanent solution to overcrowding, while temporary portable classrooms have begun popping up.

“I have heard it quite a bit from parents. Often times the parents really being concerned about what is the long term sustainability of this,” said Burlingame.

Teachers in the area are also taking notice. James Ownes, an eighth grade science teacher at Erik Ramstad Middle School, said he’s seen student reactions to overcrowding vary.

“I think it depends on the student I think some kids don’t really like the idea of having a classroom full of kids crammed to the brim. I think it’s become a student to student basis,” said Owens.

Burlingame said he sees the purchase as an investment in the future.

“I think there’s a lot of great potential here because obviously the middle schools are very full right now and as those kids begin to migrate towards high school I just see there being a lot of issues with space and with opportunities as well,” said Burlingame.

Minot Public schools will officially own the buildings on December 31, 2021. According to school board members, the current hope is to transform Magic City Campus into another high school and Central Campus into a middle school.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.