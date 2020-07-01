Minot business honors future guardsman through ‘Adopt-a-Senior’

MINOT, N.D. - A Minot High School senior got a big surprise from a local business in the Magic City.

Fastlane Carwash in Minot adopted senior Teagan Machowiak.

“I had heard about senior adoption. So to be adopted and meet these really nice people, it’s really touching,” said Teagan.

It was part of the “adopt a senior” campaign, aimed at doing something nice for soon-to-be grads since their last year in school was impacted by COVID-19.

“Just receiving something back it wasn’t expected, but it’s nice,” said Teagan.

Teagan plans to serve in the North Dakota National Guard. His mother posted about his service and commitment to others on social media, and the business immediately chose him.

“We had the idea of giving him a graduation present that he could remember forever,” said Fastlane Operations Manager Krista Marshall.

The business presented Teagan with a video, $2,020, and supplies for basic training.

They say they just wanted to do something for the community.

“Look out for one another whether it’s a small community or a big community city , small towns just look out for one another,” said Fastlane Store Manager Dre Spight.

Uplifting young people in the Magic City.

Teagan will leave for basic training July 6.

