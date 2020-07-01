Lost and Found: Mandan woman gets class ring back after 45 years

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes, the best way to find something you’ve lost is to quit looking for it.

Just ask Betty Thompson.

More than four decades after she lost her high school class ring, she’s finally got it back on her finger.

Thompson never thought she’d see this ring again.

“I graduated in 1973, moved to Mandan in 1974 and I lost the ring in 1975,” said Thompson.

Enter Mike Hanson and Dan Miller, part-time firefighters with the Mandan Fire department.

“We were remodeling the basement and we stumbled upon a class ring from Flasher,” recalled Hanson. “Then we kind of forgot about it. That was 25 years ago.”

A few weeks ago, Hanson and his wife had been researching the ring when he got called to a fire. Hanson put the ring on his finger. That started a conversation on the drive back to the station.

“He said it had the initials “BF” on it. I said, ‘you know, wife’s aunt’s name is Betty.’ And her last name was Fleck before she got married. It could be her ring,” said Miller.

Miller called Thompson and texted her a few pictures.

“I just said, ‘It can’t be!, And I screamed,” laughs Thompson.

And this decades long mystery was suddenly solved.

“She had lost it 15 years before we found it. It’s been gone for a long time,” said Hanson.

“I lost it 45 years ago,” said Thompson.

But Thompson never stopped thinking about that ring.

“My mom saved her money from selling eggs and cream to buy my class ring for me. I never told my mother because I felt so bad she wasted all her money on me,” said Thompson.

Now, her mom is gone, but Thompson is pretty sure she’s looking down and smiling, now that this class ring is back where it belongs.

Hanson’s wife also lost her class ring. So, he said if anyone has a Mandan High School Ring from 1982 with the initials “CB” on it, he said it probably belongs to his wife, Candace.

